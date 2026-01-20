SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, January 18, the San Francisco Fire Department indicated that at 1:29 p.m. firefighters arrived on scene of a car into a building at 551 Nevada between Ogden Avenue and Crescent Avenue. The building is an occupied church.

Crews are evacuating the building and requested The Department of Building and Inspection and an additional Ambulance code 3 to respond. A total of seven patients were evaluated and three of them were transported with minor injuries.

SFFD’s Heavy Rescue Unit 2 was successful in shoring up the building to deem it safe. It allowed DBI to turn it back over to the property owners. The SFFD crew cleared the scene at 2:29 p.m.