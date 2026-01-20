SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, January 16, at 1:30 p.m. in the San Francisco Hall of Justice, 39-year-old former youth soccer coach Carmelo Hernandez was arraigned. He is still in custody without bail due to public safety concerns. He was officially charged with multiple child molestation felonies by the San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

In January 2026, additional inappropriate misconduct took place between Hernandez and his victims. The victims also had reported misconduct happening on November 2025 when Hernandez was coaching youth soccer. On January 14, investigators were led to the identification of the incidents involving two minors.

He was charged with one count of luring a child to commit a lewd act, one count of committing a lewd act on a child younger than 14 years of age, two counts of committing lewd acts upon a minor and one count of attempted possession of child abuse material. From Thursday, January 15 to Friday, January 16, the San Francisco Office of District Attorney officially filed charges against Hernandez.

The San Francisco Police Department is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact (415) 575-4444 or send a Text-A-Tip to TIP411, starting the message with ‘SFPD.’