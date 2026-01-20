SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, January 15, 2026, the jury reached a mixed verdict, finding 24-year-old Watson of San Francisco guilty of involuntary manslaughter and assault with force likely to produce great bodily harm after approximately one day of deliberations. Watson was acquitted of the more serious charges, which were first-and-second degree murder charges and elder abuse. On December 2025, the trial began nearly 5 years after the initial incident.

Thai immigrant ‘Grandpa Vicha’ Ratanapakdee,, 84, who propelled the ‘Stop Asian Hate’ Movement was attacked by Watson on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Watson shoved Ratanapakdee violently to the ground during his morning walk in the Anza Vista neighborhood. Ratanapakee died two days later from life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, January 26, a San Francisco jury is scheduled to continue listening to arguments on aggravated factors, which could affect the final sentencing of Antoine Watson. He is now in custody at Sam Francisco County Jail, and he is being held without bail. He has been at San Francisco County Jail since being apprehended in 2021 and awaiting his sentencing and transferring to California State Prison.