EAST BAY—On January 14, a $9,999 donation to Swalwell’s gubernatorial campaign from DeHeng Law Offices PC. The reported donations were made on December 30, 2025. The donation amount was one dollar shy of the federal limit for campaign contributions. The documentation from the California Secretary of State is dated January 14, as seen below.

The filing indicates that the donation was received from DeHeng Law Offices PC, operating out of Silicon Valley. The following documentation on the campaign contribution came directly from the California Secretary of State.





Reports indicate that DeHeng Law Offices has ties with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).



The following information came directly from the website of the DeHeng Law Offices.



“DeHeng Law Offices is one of the leading law firms providing comprehensive legal services. It was founded in 1993 as China Law Office and was renamed in 1995 as DeHeng Law Offices.



Our Offices



Domestic



Beijing (headquarters, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Changchun, Tianjin, Dalian, Changsha, Wuhan, Shenyang, Xi‘an, Jinan, Hangshou, Zhengzhou, Chongqing, Urumqi, Fuzhou, Nanjing, Chengdu, Kunming, Heifei, Taiyuan, Zhuhai, Suzhou, Wenzhou, Wuxi, Dongguan, Sanya, Ningbo, Shijazhuang, Nanning, Nanchang, Yinchuan, Ziamen, Xiamen, Xi’an, Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone, Lanzhou, Giyang, Qingdao, Haikou, Xiongan New Area, Yantai, Quanzhou, Changzhou, Yulin, Hohhot, China Hong Kong SAR, Hengqin (Macao).



International



The Hague, New York, Paris, Dubai, Brussels, Silicon Valley, Almaty, Astana, Vientiane, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore, Riyadh, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Hanoi, and Melbourne.”



The following was also found on the DeHeng Website.



On April 1, 2017, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council decided to establish Xiongan New Area in Hebei.



