BRENTWOOD—On January 17, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Air Operations answered a call for a seriously injured hiker located at 3001 Rustic Canyon Road.



According to the LAFD Alert page, no hoist was necessary to load and transport the patient to an area hospital. There is no more information available at this time.



On January 14, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Public Affairs Division issued the following statement warning winter hikers to exercise extreme caution. The full text of the warning is located on the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department webpage.



“Following a temporary closure due to severe weather and recovery operations, previously closed trails in the Mount Baldy area have reopened. However, the Sheriff’s Department emphasizes, reopening does not mean conditions are safe.



Winter hazards remain present, and hikers should expect snow-covered trails, icy sections, limited visibility, and the potential for sudden storms….



“Winter Hiker Safety Reminders:



Check weather forecasts prior to your trip.



Be prepared for winter terrain, including snow and ice traction devices. Proper footwear is critical.



Avoid narrow exposed trails during icy and windy conditions.



Hike within your experience level and turn back when conditions worsen.



Carry Navigation tools, extra food, water, and emergency communications devices.”





