PACIFIC PALISADES—On January 17, at approximately 1:10 p.m. Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Pacific Palisades Air Operations responded to a call of an injured hiker on E. Topanga Rd. First responders arriving at the scene discovered a 30-year-old male with non-life-threatening injuries sustained while riding his mountain bike.



LAPD Air Operations used the hoist to get the patient to safety. Follow-up transportation was provided to meet Air Operations to get the injured party back to his vehicle.