SAN FRANCISCO — The Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco (FAMSF) announced Thursday, Oct. 15, that the Legion of Honor Museum would open its doors to visitors Friday, Oct. 30, with new health and safety measures.

The reopening of the museum comes after the De Young museum restarted its operations on September 25. Both museums had been closed to the public since March due to the shelter-in-place order. Thomas P. Campbell, director and CEO of the FAMSF, expressed he was happy about the announcement in a statement.

“As the city’s museums, we have been eager to share the multifaceted art collections and exhibitions, with airy galleries, and green park settings of the de Young and Legion of Honor with our Bay Area audiences again,” said Campbell. “After many months of quarantine, we are thrilled to open our doors, and look forward to seeing members of our community engaging with art in our galleries.”

Besides the permanent collections of European paintings, sculptures and arts, visitors will have access to the exhibition of the film “Alexandre Singh: A Gothic Tale,”until December 6, and to the new gallery of ancient art. Future exhibitions at the museum include the “Last Supper in Pompeii: From the Table to the Grave,” which is the largest Pompeii exhibition coming to the U.S. in the last 40 years, and “WANGECHI MUTU: I Am Speaking, Are you Listening?” a mixed exhibition created by Kenyan American artist Wangechi Mutu that challenges traditional art histories.

Legion of Honor will open to 25 percent capacity and guests will have to abide to the new safety guidelines. These include timed entries, physical distancing, use of face coverings at all times and self-guided visits. Once inside, people can stay as long as they want. The cafe at the museum will remain closed and common areas will be cleaned frequently.

Members of the Legion of Honor will be able to visit its premises two days prior to the official reopening for a “preview.” Essential workers will receive free admissions and discounts on special exhibitions until December 2021. In addition, the “Free Saturdays” program will continue which means that every Saturday residents of the Bay Area can enter the museum for free.

Tickets can be reserved online and a few will be available to purchase on-site. Audio tours can be downloaded from their website and they cost $7 to members and $8 to non-members. Legion of Honor will open Tuesdays through Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.