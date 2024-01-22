SAN FRANCISCO—On January 11, the Mayor of San Francisco signed legislation allowing the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) to start installing 400 Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) to address public safety issues in the city.

The legislation signed by the Mayor funds the new ALPR cameras, and with the law change signed in December 2023, the SFPD can now start the process of installing 400 new ALPR cameras at intersections across the city.

According to a news release from the Mayor of San Francisco’s Office, to ensure the cameras are installed as quickly as possible, Mayor London Breed directed her staff and departments to cut through red tape and any unnecessary delays; which includes working with SFMTA and SFPUC, both of which have existing pole infrastructure that can be used to mount the cameras.

“Installing a network of Automated License Plate Readers across the city will greatly assist our officers in keeping San Francisco safe,” said Police Chief Bill Scott. “These cameras will be a force-multiplier, helping our hard-working officers to identify vehicles used in crimes and to apprehend offenders more quickly and precisely. I want to thank Mayor London Breed for her work to streamline and expedite this process, so we can begin using this technology immediately.”

“Automated license plate readers will help make San Francisco safer for all residents,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “Implementing this technology as quickly as possible will provide a powerful deterrent for criminal activity and investigative tool for law enforcement and prosecutors in the courtroom.”

The legislation signed enacts a state retail theft grant San Francisco was awarded by the state of California. The 17.3 million in grant funding from the state’s Organized Retail Theft Grant Program, administered by the Board of State and Community Correction, provides funds to local law enforcement agencies across the state to combat organized retail theft.