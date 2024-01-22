SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on their Facebook page on January 17 that an arrest was made in connection to a series of carjackings.

Two carjacking suspects were taken into custody after a spree though San Francisco’s South Beach neighborhood. Both suspects were arrested in Vallejo last week with assistance from the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division.

John Mercurio posted on the Facebook page, “Caught in Vallejo, you don’t say! Good work SFPD.”

The names and ages of both suspects have not yet been disclosed to the public. Authorities recovered a firearm during the arrest.