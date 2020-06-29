SAN FRANCISCO—As citizens of San Francisco get ready to honor this year’s Pride week, others are left grieving in the LGBTQ+ community. Oakland’s LGBTQ+ Community Center was vandalized Saturday morning by an unknown suspect. Staff and volunteers of the center reported that the windows were smashed with a golf club and that the suspect quickly rode off on a bike before anyone could identify them. According to ABC7 News, a local jewelry stand owner witnessed the incident and screamed, “Stop!” as the angry man bashed the windows.

The Center’s Facebook page wrote: “Dear Community, it is with much sadness that we report that our Center was vandalized this morning. All of our windows were broken. Our team is rattled from this.” To read the full statement click here, or you can visit the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center page on Facebook.

Witnesses were able to get a description of the suspect and Oakland Police are investigating the scene and actively working towards identifying the suspect. There is no further information on the incident and no one was harmed.