CALIFORNIA—A gunman who opened fire at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, California has just been identified as 31 year-old Louis Wesley Lane. Lane was a former Walmart employee and was fired in 2019 for failing to show up to work.

Lane circled the parking lot of Walmart four times at around 3:30 p.m. before he crashed his SUV into a Walmart distribution center and started shooting with a semi-automatic rifle. Six individuals were sent to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. Martin Haro-Lozano, 45, was a Walmart employee who was found at the scene with life-threatening injures and died later on in the hospital.

Red Bluff Police officers were able to get to the scene and engaged in a shootout in which about 20-30 shots were exchanged before Louis Lane was shot and injured. Lane was taken to a local hospital and later died due to his injuries.

A statement from Walmart CEO John Furner and Executive Vice President Greg Smith read, “We are shocked and heartbroken about the horrific event that occurred at our Red Bluff, California, distribution center yesterday… There is now an active investigation, and we will continue to assist the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office in any way possible. Our immediate focus is on our people and their families. The facility is now closed, and we will support associates with pay and on-site help.”