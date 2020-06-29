SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, June 24, San Francisco Mexican restaurant Nopalito announced that it will close its 9th Avenue location permanently via Instagram. Meanwhile, they indicated that their original location, which is located on Broderick Street, will remain open.

The 9th Avenue, Inner Sunset location opened its doors in 2012. The location was larger than the Broderick Street one. Also, it covered the business’s catering operations. Allyson Jossel, one of the partners in Nopalito, told San Francisco News that the decision of closure was made due to the lack of catering orders.

“The decision was difficult, but based around the reality that a good portion of our business came from our catering and events. With COVID-19 taking place, catering and events pretty much dried up and the future of full service dining is still thoroughly unknown,” said Jossel via email.

In the middle of March, Nopalito closed both locations due to the shelter-in-place order. In April, the Broderick location opened for takeout and delivery orders. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Nopalito offered 25% off on gift card purchases.

Via email, Jossel comfirmed that the Nopalito team will open a small “taco window” for takeout orders during the summer. It will be located on 18th street near Dolores Park, in the city of San Francisco. The Broderick Street location is getting ready for the outdoor service. They currently are offering “take home meal kits”.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of Nopalito on 9th Avenue. We are extremely grateful for the past 8 years and will miss this neighborhood and all the wonderful guests who supported us,” read the statement via Instagram.