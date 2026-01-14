Cut Christmas trees are the epitome of cut foliage. They grow on farms until harvest, like most other cut foliage. They then beautify homes and other interior spaces for Christmas. Ultimately, they become compost or green waste. Live Christmas trees are very different. They also grow on farms, and beautify interior spaces, but are living, evergreen conifers.

They are supposed to be the more sustainable option. Ideally, some live Christmas trees function as such for multiple years. A few are actually appropriate to home gardens when they grow too big to bring in. Realistically though, most live Christmas trees grow too fast and too large. Some actually become more of an environmental detriment than an asset.

Furthermore, live Christmas trees are actually less sustainable than cut Christmas trees. Cut Christmas trees grow on plantations where they need merely irrigation and fertilizer. Live Christmas trees require plastic pots, synthetic growing medium and more fertilizers. They only become sustainable after several years of reliable service as Christmas trees.

Live Christmas trees are not cheap.

Among live Christmas trees, the more expensive sorts are typically the most sustainable. Various spruces grow slowly enough to remain potted and symmetrical for several years. They are more expensive because they take so long to grow to marketable size. As they outgrow their pots, most are proportionate to home gardens. Few grow as big shrubbery.

A few compact cultivars of fir and even pine are about as sustainable as spruces. Lemon cypress, Eastern red cedar and arborvitae are more conducive to shearing. Even as they grow faster, they can remain confined to pots for quite a few years. Afterwards, they might fit well into a garden. If not, they can be given to neighbors who can accommodate them.

Cheap, overly common and pre-decorated live Christmas trees are the least sustainable. Almost all are Italian stone pine or Canary Island pine. A few might be Aleppo pine. They may be pretty while new, but do not perform well for long as potted plants. However, they grow much too large for compact home gardens. Their long term options are very limited. Big trees require big landscapes.

Highlight: Dwarf Alberta Spruce

It is a diminutive tree with a big name. Picea glauca var. albertiana ‘Conica’ is commonly known as dwarf Alberta spruce. It is a type of white spruce that grows more as shrubbery than as a tree. After many years, it may be only eight feet tall and four feet wide with strict conical form. Because of its form and tame growth, it is practical as a live Christmas tree.

Potted specimens may remain potted for several years. They maintain their conical form quite naturally without shearing or pruning. Their finely textured needles are only slightly bristly. Their primary disadvantage as a Christmas tree is their foliar density. They do not extend lateral stems for Christmas ornaments to dangle from. Their foliar aroma is slight.

Dwarf Alberta spruce is splendid for formal landscapes. Alternatively, it can instill a bit of formality or symmetry into otherwise relaxed landscapes. Although it does not grow very wide, it should have room to grow. Pruning or shearing for containment compromises its strictly conical form. Potted specimens rely on frequent irrigation, but are not demanding.

