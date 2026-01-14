SAN FRANCISCO—Hazie bartender Miguel Marchese was officially terminated on Sunday, January 4. Marchese was notified of his termination via email on January 3. In late December 2025, he was being considered an ‘insurance liability’ for tripping the customer, Shreen Afkari.

It was referenced a social media post by Marchese for the restaurant’s communication. Marchese was offered a $5,000 severance package, which included a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), and that he will not sue the restaurant. He rejected the offer, saying he did nothing wrong and acted in self-defense.

From December 15, 2025 to December 17, 2025, a video of the incident went viral. Afkari was apprehended for suspicion of public intoxication and booked into San Francisco County Jail. She was later fired from her job at the fitness app, Strava.

On December 13, 2025, the same day as SantaCon, Afkari and a friend went to The Hazie at 9:30 p.m.

After being cut off for being intoxicated, Afkari turned belligerent, yelling and physically assaulting staff at The Hazie.

During the ensuing physical altercation, a coworker slammed Afkari to the ground inside the restaurant. In an attempt to rush her outside, Afkari grabbed Marchese’s hair and would not let go until he threw her phone down the street. When she ran back towards him, he tripped her, which sent her flying to the ground.