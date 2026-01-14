HOLLYWOOD- The 83rd Golden Globes took place Sunday, January 11, 2026 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, celebrating the best in film, TV and podcasts for the first time ever. The fashion, style and celebrities were one of the best I’ve seen. Host Nikki Glaser’s monologue set a lively tone with sharp jokes and roasts aimed at Hollywood trends. Notable appearances and emotional interactions, like Teyana Taylor meeting Julia Roberts, made headlines. The 2026 Globes were a mix of serious momentum with films like “Hamlet “and “One Battle After Another” leading the year’s discussions and fun, star-filled moments-from fashion to heartfelt acceptance speeches. It also continued to reflect broader trends in awards shows, like celebrating diversity in nominations and wins, and integrating new categories like podcasts. When I think of the Globe’s it reminds me of Lisa Marie Presley.

So many people have mentioned that to me because of how closely she was tied to Hollywood’s award-season world-yet she always carried herself a little apart from it. She attended the Globes several times over the years, often with her mom Priscilla Presley, and her appearances were usually quiet, dignified, and deeply emotional for fans. In recent years especially, seeing Lisa Marie at awards events reminded people of Elvis’s lasting legacy-how his story still echoed through modern Hollywood. After her passing two days after the Globes Awards, back in 2023, it just made many of us sad. For many, they now bring a sense of nostalgia and loss, especially remembering how she spent her life protecting her father’s legacy while carrying her own very private struggles. For Elvis fans, Lisa Marie was more than a celebrity guest-she was a living connection to music history. It’s completely natural that the Globes would stir those memories. Lisa Marie and her mother were often seen together-quietly elegant, never chasing attention. At the Golden Globes and similar events, Lisa Marie had a presence that felt more symbolic than performative. She represented not just Elvis’s legacy, but the weight of growing up in its shadow.

A particularly touching period was the early 2000s, when Lisa Marie attended major Hollywood events cultural impact. She was often photographed standing slightly back, letting others shine- something fans noticed and admired. Reports frequently commented on how she seemed protective of her family’s name, yet deeply aware of the history she carried. When it was back in 2022, she became even more emotional after the film “Elvis,” which reignited global love for her father. When she appeared at industry events around that time, people sensed how proud-but also how heavy -it felt for her. She spoke openly about her honored she was to see Elvis recognized, and how much it meant to her children. Because of that, events like the Golden Globes now carry a bittersweet feeling, for many fans. It’s not about the glamour and trophies, it was about Lisa Marie’s grace, vulnerability, and the enduring Presley legacy. Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley shared a bond that was deep, complex, and rooted in love and loyalty, and it often showed most clearly at public events like award shows. Priscilla wasn’t just Lisa’s mother-she was her protector, advocate and emotional anchor in a world that never stopped watching.

As Lisa Marie grew older, their relationship evolved. Like every mother and daughter, some difficult years, disagreements and very public challenges, but they always came back to each other when it mattered most-especially when it came to Elvis’s legacy and the family name. After Lisa Marie’s passing, 4 days later after she attended her father’s birthday in Memphis, on January 8, 2023. According to reliable sources, she was frail and very distraught after her son Ben passed. She never got over the death of her son. After Lisa Marie’s passing Priscilla’s tried made clear just how intertwined their lives were. She spoke of Lisa not just as her daughter, but as her heart. So when people think of Lisa Marie at the Golden Globes, they often remember her standing beside Priscilla-two women carrying love, loss and legacy together.

Everyone is anticipating the film, EPIC: Elvis Presley in Concert, it’s a major film directed by Baz Luhrmann, following his 2022 Elvis biographical Fil. It’s not just a concert movie-it blends rare archival footage, performances, and intimate moments for a deep cinematic portrait of Elvis. It’s being released in IMAX starting February 20, 2026. It was premiered for Elvis fans at Graceland on Elvis’s birthday on January 8, 2026. The feedback from the movie is unbelievable, everyone absolutely loves it. According to many that were at Graceland on January 8, 2026, the concert footage reminds us why we still love him and we always will. There is a certain tinge of sadness, one fan wrote, “but it’s a happy sadness, if that makes sense. How fortunate we were and are.

Rose’s Scoop: Elvis’s ex-wife and Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla, marked the occasion quietly and privately, she shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. As far as Riley Keough, she simply wasn’t thee, no official explained reason ws given. Instead the event was led by Joel Weinshanker of Graceland Holdings. Riley leads the Presley legacy now as the eldest granddaughter and custodian of Graceland and Lisa Marie’s estate. That’s all I’m going to write on this matter. May Elvis and Lisa Marie Presley and her son Ben Rest In Peace!