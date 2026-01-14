WOODLAND HILLS—On January 13, local general contractor, R.D. Olson of R.D. Olson Construction broke ground on a $62 million affordable housing complex. De Soto will be located at 6033 De Soto Avenue and will have 207 units.



Project plans indicate that De Soto will be a 271,568 square foot project built from a wood structure with five stories of apartments built above a double concrete podium parking garage. The new apartments will be available with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.



R.D. Olson partnered with the Meta Housing Corporation bringing affordable housing to the Warner Center. The Alcove is located at 21300 W. Oxnard Street. This project marks the fourth affordable housing development from this partnership.



Previous joint efforts include Lamp Lodge located at 660 S. Stanford St. in downtown Los Angeles, Stony Oaks Apartments located at 2542 Old Stony Point Rd., in Santa Rosa, and the Alcove in the Warner Center.





The President of R.D. Olson Construction issued the following statement regarding the new housing development plans for Woodland Hills.



“Los Angeles faces one of the nation’s most severe affordable housing shortages, with families and working professionals priced out of safe, quality housing,” said Bill Wilhelm, President of R.D. Olson Construction. “Through our expanded partnership with Meta Housing Corporation, De Soto will deliver 207 homes for families earning between 30-70% of Area Median Income.



Combined with The Alcove, we’re contributing over 500 units to Warner Center’s transformation into a more inclusive, transit-connected community and addressing both immediate needs and long-term affordability goals.”



Like the Alcove, De Soto will be built in one phase over a 24-month period with the anticipated completion expected to be in early 2028.



The amenities of De Soto include a community room with workstations, and a children’s play area for working families and outdoor gathering space with courtyard to foster a sense of community in the complex.



High-efficiency HVAC and central boiler systems will be used to reduce energy consumption and reduce long-term operating costs for residents. Cool Roof-rated roofing material that reflects light reflects sunlight, absorbs less heat and reduces cooling costs.



On his webpage, R.D. Olson spoke of the need for affordable housing in the area. The full text may be found on his website.



“The housing crisis in California continues to rise, especially with the tragic fires that just took place in the Greater Los Angeles region. We are now looking at an unprecedented number of unhoused individuals on top of the lack of supply of housing that was already present in California.



A notable example is an affordable housing project we completed last year are the West Carson Villas. Located in South Bay, a quieter coastal residential region approximately 13 miles south of Downtown, West Carson Villas provides 111 units of supportive housing to residents earning 30 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI).



Not only is the Gold LEED certified project, but] it also incorporates solar panels, energy-saving appliances and a hot water recirculation system. These environmental standards, among others, are incorporated into our projects throughout Los Angeles and California as a whole.”



