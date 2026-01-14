WEST HOLLYWOOD—On January 12, at 6:00 p.m. the West Hollywood City Council met to bid farewell to the outgoing Mayor Chelsea Byers, and welcome John Heilman and Danny Hang as incoming Mayor and Vice Mayor.



City council members honored Ms. Byers for her time and 41-years of service to the community first. After which, Heilman and Hang took their oaths of office.



Vice Mayor Danny Hang spoke about the year ahead, encouraging all residents to unite.



…” Ask what you can do to help people in the community.” Hang called for members of the community to volunteer at the city’s social services organizations, and nonprofits like Ascencia and the Hollywood Food Coalition.



Outgoing Mayor Byers interjected; “41 years ago, a group of people defined what government could be. We’re living the wildest dreams of people decades ago, and we get to be a bridge for that hope for the future. In such a critical moment, it’s truly our responsibility.”



Vice Mayor Danny Hang thanked West Hollywood residents and his family.



“Standing here as the first AAPI elected to the West Hollywood City Council is deeply meaningful, and I couldn’t have done it without my parents. [They’re] right here in the front row. My Dad was a union worker, who showed me why standing up for workers matters. And my mom worked in a small business, owning a little nail salon in South Pasadena. She taught me what it means to care for others and keep the community going.”