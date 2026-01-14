HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Monday, January 12, at approximately 12:15 a.m. the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call regarding an assault of a ride-share driver on Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue. Actor Kiefer Sutherland, 59. was arrested for attacking and making criminal threats against the driver.

It was reported that Sutherland was getting into the vehicle when he attacked the driver. It is not clear what caused the assault. There were no reported injuries.

Sutherland is best known for his role on the TV series “24” as a counter-terrorist agent, Jack Bauer. His parents are actors Donald Southerland and Shirley Douglas, he and his twin sister, Rachel, were born into the film industry. She is a producer. Kiefer is also a musician.

Sutherland was arrested for suspicion of assault and for making threats. He posted $50,000 bond and is due in court on February 2.