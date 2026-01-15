SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, January 14, the San Francisco Police Department announced that officers and partner law enforcement agencies seized over 4.5 pounds of narcotics along with narcotics packaging equipment, packaging supplies, ammunition, and over $6,700 in cash after executing a search warrant at a home in Oakland on January 13.

Officers arrested four suspects with outstanding state and federal warrants on narcotics-related and weapons charges in the operation. The arrests and drug seizures followed an ongoing investigation by the SFPD’s Narcotics Unit and the Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (DMACC), along with the SF Sheriff’s Office, and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and National Guard.

“The SFPD will continue to be relentless in combating the drug markets and stopping the flow of deadly narcotics onto our streets,” SFPD Chief Derrick Lew said. “I want to thank our officers and partner agencies for their exceptional work on this case.”

During the operation, officers seized over 1,800 grams of methamphetamine, 195.7 grams of fentanyl, 38.4 grams of cocaine base, narcotics press molds, scales, packaging supplies, as well as $6,730.06 in cash.

The suspects arrested for outstanding warrants and multiple narcotics and weapons charges are:

-Delmer Coello, 29 years old of Oakland, CA

-Wilmer Cerrato Barahona, 52 years old of Oakland, CA

-Jose Roberto Espinoza Martinez, 26 years old of Oakland, CA

-Jose Castro Cruz Araias, 63 years old of Oakland, CA

In October 2025, SFPD and partner agencies began ramping up enforcement operations like buy busts and fugitive enforcement efforts in San Francisco neighborhoods most impacted by drug-related activity, like the Tenderloin, South of Market, and Mission neighborhoods.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information should call the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.