SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, January 14, the San Francisco Police Department announced that it is searching for a person of interest in an assault.

The SFPD reported on December 7, 2025, at approximately 3:32 p.m., officers from the Central Station responded to the area of Post and Leavenworth streets regarding an assault that had just occurred.

Officers responded to the scene and located a 65-year-old male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital for his injuries. Officers were advised that the assault transpired after an unknown suspect briefly interacted with the victim. During the interaction, the suspect kicked the victim’s dog, and the dog ran away. Officers located the dog a few days later.

The case remains under investigation by the SFPD Strategic Investigation Unit (SIU). Investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating a person of interest in this case.

Anyone with details regarding this incident should contact SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.