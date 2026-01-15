SANTA ANA—On Tuesday, January 13, anti-immigration enforcement (ICE) protestors from the extremist group, “Dare to Struggle,” met at the Federal Building in Santa Ana. Onlookers reported demonstrators chanting anti-ICE rhetoric at the ICE agents who were deployed to the area to maintain crowd control. Someone, yet to be identified ignited an American flag on the steps of the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse located at 411 W. Fourth Street in Santa Ana.



This anti-ICE demonstration was reportedly in response to the January 9, shooting death of Renee Good in Minneapolis, MN. She was fatally shot by an ICE agent while she was attempting to run him over in her vehicle. The case is currently under investigation.



In the beginning, Kaden Rummler, 21, was the individual with the microphone on the steps of Ronald Reagan Federal, rousing the crowd.



Multiple reports indicate that ICE agents were attempting to get young people in the crowd out of harm’s way. Video footage captured at the scene shows a young woman by the name of Katelyn Skye Seitz, aka of Skye Jones, running away from the agents when they tackled her.



Agents were arresting another young man who was running from agents as well. as he was running as well. It is not clear if he was running after the woman being arrested or just running away from the agents.



The video-footage captured shows the smoke… from the non-lethal munitions in the background. This is where Kaden Rummler, 21, must have been hit with the shrapnel. The first two people arrested were not injured in the face.



Rummer was considerably smaller in stature than the other two people arrested just before him. ICE Agents were equipped with non-lethal ammunitions including pepper balls and rubber bullets. News reports indicate that the shrapnel from what he was hit with was embedded in the young man’s eye.



Kaden Rummler’s aunt, Jeri Rees, told reporters that her nephew was in the hospital for two days. He required surgery. Surgeons were unable to remove all the debris out of his eye as it was dangerously close to a main artery. “He’s completely blind in that eye,” Rees said. “There’s a hole in his eyeball.”