LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Chargers announced on Monday, February 10 that their quarterback, Philip Rivers, 38, and the team mutually agreed to part ways after 16 years, sending the veteran player to enter free agency.

Rivers is sixth in NFL history in career passing yards (59,271) and touchdown passes (397). He led the Chargers to the playoffs six times in his 14 years as their starter, which also included an appearance in the 2007 AFC Championship Game. The quarterback is also an eight-time Pro Bowler and will be one of the highest profile quarterbacks in the free agency. He trails only one player, Brett Favre, in consecutive starts, with Favre at 297 and Rivers at 224.

Rivers was drafted fourth overall by the New York Giants in 2004 and was traded to the Chargers in a draft day deal for Eli Manning. Rivers went on to set 30 franchise records with the Chargers and is ranked at ninth position for his 123 wins among quarterbacks in NFL history.

The Chargers struggled this past season with a 5-11 record and placed last in the AFC West. The team has the sixth pick in April’s NFL Draft and also have another veteran quarterback in Tyrod Taylor.

Written By Brenda De La Cruz