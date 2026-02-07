SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco 49ers’ running back Roger Craig on Thursday, February 5, 2026, was officially announced to be inducted as a Class of 2026. On Saturday, February 7, 2026, ‘Hall of Fame Knocks: Class of 2026’ special airs on NFL Network at 10 p.m. EST.

Highlights included Super Bowl XIX on Sunday, January 20, 1985 in which he became the first player in Super Bowl history to score three touchdowns in a single game (one rushing and two receiving) in a single game against the Miami Dolphins.

During his 1985 season, he set a historic milestone with a 1,050 rushing yards and 1,016 receiving yards. This venture was not matched for 14 years until Marshall Faulk of the St. Louis Rams accomplished it in 1999.

The ‘High Knee’ Run vs. Rams in 1988 occurred in week seven when Craig delivered one of his most iconic highlights, which was a 46-yard touchdown where he high-stepped through six Rams players.

In 1988, he was Offensive Player of the Year when he led the NFL with 2,036 yards from scrimmage, helping the San Francisco 49ers secure another championship. He was a four-time Pro Bowler, who earned selections as both fullback and halfback. In 1993, Craig played his last season with the 49ers.

In 1998, he became eligible for the first time for Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sunday, August 8, 2026, is the official induction ceremony at Canton, Ohio along with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly and New England Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri.