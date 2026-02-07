SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, they apprehended the suspects involved in a fatal shooting.

On Friday, January 30, at approximately 5:13 p.m., a shooting occurred near Margaret S. Hayward at the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Laguna Street in the Western Addition District.

Jayda Pearl Mabrey, 15, a sophomore at Gateway High School, which is located at Western Addition/Lower Pacific Heights and two other children were wounded, but Mabrey later succumbed to her injuries that same evening at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center (SFGH).

On Sunday, February 1, 2026, Mabrey’s family and friends held a vigil where she was shot in honor of her memory. Her family said that Mabrey was an innocent, who was caught in the crossfire while walking with her younger sister.

On Monday, February 2, officers from the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) developed a probable cause to apprehend two suspects, who had been identified as 15-year-old and 16-year-old males, and they had been booked into the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center.

On Thursday, February 5, 2026, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced formal charges were filed after both suspects had their first scheduled juvenile court appearance at 1:30 p.m.

The 16-year-old was charged with one count of homicide, two counts of attempted homicide and assault with a firearm while the 15-year-old was charged with one count of attempted homicide and other related felony charges. Because of the youths’ ages, their names have not been released to the public.