MISSISSIPPI—On Saturday, February 7, the rock band 3 Doors Down issued a statement announcing the death of their founder, Brad Arnold.



Reports indicate that he made a social media video in May of 2025, announcing that the band would be canceling their summer tour due to his being diagnosed with renal cancer (Cancer of the kidney). His cancer spread to his lung. He died 9 months after making that announcement.



The statement from the band is below.



“With heavy hearts, we share the news that Brad Arnold, founder, lead singer, and songwriter of 3 Doors Down, passed away on Saturday, February 7th, at the age of 47. With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer.



As a founding member, vocalist, and original drummer of 3 Doors Down, Brad helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners.



Brad’s songwriting became a cultural touchstone for a generation, producing some of the most enduring hits of the 2000s, including the band’s breakout hit, ‘Kryptonite,’ which he wrote in his math class when he was just 15 years old.



His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on.



Above all, he was a devoted husband to Jennifer, and his kindness, humor, and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him. Those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith, and deep love for his family and friends.



The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time and kindly asks that their privacy be respected. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.”



Brad Arnold was born in Pascagoula, Mississippi September 27, 1979. He was raised in nearby Escatawpa. He also had homes in Jackson, Mississippi, Mobile, Alabama, and later moved to Tennessee. It is not known what state he was in at the time of his death.