STUDIO CITY—On February 8, news began to circulate that Chuck Negron, the legendary lead singer and one of the founding members of the 70s rock band Three Dog Night, died on February 2nd. He was 83. According to reports, he died of heart failure and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).



Chuck Negron was singing long before he became famous. The songs that he is most remembered for are “Joy to the World (Jeremiah Was a Bullfrog) “One (Is the Loneliest Number) “An Old Fashioned Love Song.”



He was born in Manhattan, New York June 8, 1942. He was a twin. His sister Nancy was five minutes older than him. They were born to young parents. Their father went to war. The couple split up after his father’s return. They grew up in the Bronx. Their mother placed the twins in an orphanage when they were eight years old.



It was in high school that Chuck Negron’s name became known. Yes, he was musically talented back then, but this time, it was for his basketball talent. It was basketball that brought him to California. He even made the NCAA.



At that time, his musical talent was skyrocketing as well. Columbia Records had plans for Chuck Negron. He wrote songs before he and his buddies put together the band they’d call, Three Dog Night. As the story goes, they played until they couldn’t. During the 1970’s when addiction clouded many musicians’ talent, they took a break from 1975 until 1976 until they got better.



The story is one of survival and perseverance. On top of his musical and athletic abilities, Negron became an accomplished writer. His latest book, “Three Dog Nightmare,” -4th Edition, is on sale now.



His first book, Three Dog Nightmare, for which he retained all the rights, was on the LA Times Best Sellers list, and at one time captured the interest of New Line Cinema. Negron’s second book, Three Dog Nightmare: The Continuing Chuck Negron Story (2005), and two DVDs: The Chuck Negron Story: Biography Of An Entertainer (2005) and Chuck Negron Live in Concert.



Chuck Nergon leaves behind his wife, Ami Albea Negron, whom he married in 2020, and his five children, Shaunti Negron-Levick, Barry Oakley Jr., Charles “Chuckie” Negron III, Charlotte “Charlie” Rose, and Annabelle Negron.





