SHERMAN OAKS—On Saturday, February 7, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers from the Van Nuys Community Police Station responded to multiple calls of armed individuals in the area. At approximately 5:50 p.m., police initiated a search following reports of two armed men seen in the area of 5801 W. 3rd Street.



At 6:23 p.m., Citizen user @SurfCity22 reported a large police and air patrol presence with officers telling residents they are in search of two armed men.



In a separate incident, on February 7, at 2:40 a.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting a man threatening another individual with a gun at a “tavern” located at Moorpark and Woodland Avenue.



The caller may have been referencing the Oaks Tavern in Sherman Oaks is a local tavern in the vicinity of this address. It’s a favorite destination for those who enjoy a good craft beer and a night of Karaoke.



There were no reported arrests in these incidents. It is not clear if there is any connection in these reports.