“Scream 7” Unleashes Its Final Trailer

HOLLYWOOD—I seriously cannot recall the last time I’ve been slightly excited for a horror movie. They all seem to give me the anticipation of something epic, only for those expectations to fall short. However, I do have my fingers crossed with this seventh installment in the “Scream” franchise. Why am I so excited for “Scream 7?”

Well, it sees the return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. The original scream queen of the trilogy, who was MIA in the sixth installment because of a pay dispute. Not to mention, it looks like we have a overhaul of the narrative that was the focal point of the last two movies, “Scream 5” (even though it was titled “Scream”) and “Scream VI.” The focus is Sidney Prescott, but it seems her daughter Tatum (Isabel May) is the focal point of our killer this time around.

Why? That remains a mystery, but the first trailer did a terrific job of heightening the threat level for Sidney and her family this go around, as she battles another Ghostface killer, one who is hellbent on coming after Tatum and her pals. The second trailer which was supposed to drop during the Super Bowl on February 8, was actually released on Monday, February 2, and it doesn’t spoil too much, but it seems one death might be foreshadowed.

C’mon I truly hate this it feels reminiscent of all the horror movie trailers from the 70s, 80s where you knew who was going to die because the trailer flat out showed you. Leave a bit of mystery to the audience. We know Sidney has an exclusive sit-down with Gale Weather (Courteney Cox), something that has NEVER transpired in the franchise ever. Our killer or killers has ties to a psychiatric hospital, and we are hearing Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard’s) voice.

Check out the trailer below:

“Scream 7” stars Campbell, Cox, Isabel May, Joel McHale, Mckenna Grace, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Sam Rechner, Anna Camp and will see the return of David Arquette, and Scott Foley. The movie arrives in theaters on February 27, 2026.