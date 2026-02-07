HOLLYWOOD—The time of year that tends to get most soap fans in a tizzy has arrived with February Sweeps. This is when those storylines that have dragged for weeks, months and in some cases years, finally reach their peak. Long story-short: those secrets we have known about that other characters haven’t are revealed. And in some very limited and I mean limited cases, we get the big reveal we’ve been waiting for only to be disappointed.

So, this brings me to “General Hospital” which has cooked something very intriguing with this mystery involving Cesar Faison (Anders Dove). Yes, that iconic voice was heard people and it put Anna Devane into a mental spiral and not in the best way. I must argue that Fionla Hughes, who I feel has been alluded that Daytime Emmy Award for Lead Actress for way too long, might finally grab it with her work recently. This week only I was sent into chills watching Hughes deliver her performance after Mac, Felicia and Emma came to investigate her whereabouts and current mental state.

It was some riveting television to watch that I could not turn my eyes away. This feels like a con by McCollum and Sidwell to make Anna go whacky to prevent the truth about them holding her hostage for months being exposed. I’ve said it before and I will say it again, I am hoping there is a big twist with the truth about the big bad villain behind all of this. Why? McCollum is a dud as a villain and Sidwell might be the worst villain “GH” has had in decades. When he appears on the screen he doesn’t scare you in any shape, way or fashion.

The good news about Anna’s release even though she was moved in the middle of a massive snowstorm to France (yeah, make that make sense), secrets are revealed. Jason was finally able to make a breakthrough with Britt who revealed she is working with McCollum and Sidwell to keep herself alive. Yes, those two have been exposed. Sonny is ready to strike ASAP, but Jason has informed his boss they have to wait until Britt is in the clear with her medicine. It is also seeming that McCollum is the culprit in Michael’s firebombing at Sonny’s penthouse. Another dud of a reveal if you have to ask me.

Speaking of Michael, he has decided to extend an olive branch to Willow as it pertains to the custody agreement involving Wiley and Amelia. Yes, we do have ‘Dark Willow’ as fans have coined her and it’s not as exciting to watch. Katelyn McCullen is delivering as an actress, but it feels like the writers are boxing her in a corner and I don’t see why? Alexis knows her guilt, Diane knows her guilt, and Trina and Kai know her guilt. Drew even knows her guilt, but with his current condition he can’t communicate those details to anyone.

We do have to talk about 2 romances one that is intriguing, another not so much. I’m referring to Nathan and Lulu sharing a steamy kiss while trapped in that garage during the snowstorm. Both have shared their angst with family, Lulu with Laura and Nathan with Nina. There is just one big problem: Maxie. It looks like the feisty one is about to awaken this month and that is going to cause all sorts of complications for Maxie who presumed her one true love (and I truly believe it) has returned from the dead.

Remember he died in her arms, so to see him in the flesh. I’m more eager to see Maxie reaction to learning Nathan is alive compared to Nathan learning that Maxie has awoken from her coma. Let the drama commence.

Now the other romance, that feels odd/icky is the kiss between Charlotte and Danny. Charlotte’s father is Valentin, who is a blood relative of Alexis, who is Danny’s grandmother, so in some odd way they are related right? I didn’t see this one coming, and I hate to say it, but the writers need to end that ASAP. They are better as friends than lovers and it feels like it’s about to make Rocco a third wheel and he might start to act out as a result of it. We shall see.