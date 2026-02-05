SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved in an 8-2 vote to expand late-night curfew for business establishments in the South of Market (SoMa) District in San Francisco.

The final effective date will depend on when San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie signs the approval (typically 30 days after the second reading), the legislation was previously going to take effect as early as Spring 2026.

The expansion will be an 18-month pilot program. The mandatory curfew hours are to be from 12 a.m. midnight to 5 a.m. for certain retail shops and tobacco establishments such as corner stores and smoke shops. The mandatory curfew hours are to be from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. for business establishments with liquor licenses. The curfew will extend from Third Street to South Van Ness Avenue, where Market Street and Folsom Street run parallel.

The businesses that are found in violation of the curfew will be facing administrative fines of up to $1,000 per violation plus potential civil penalties and legal fees.