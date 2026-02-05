SAN FRANCISCO—The day before the robbery on Mission Dolores, on November 21, 2025, two burner phone accounts, which were used by the suspects were created. On November 22, 2025, at 12 p.m. and 2:40 p.m., hours before the actual robbery, using a Los Angeles area code, the suspects ordered pizzas from a nearby restaurant, which they delivered to their targeted residence in Mission Dolores. Investigators on the case believe that the suspects were casing the home.

The robbery transpired on November 22, 2025, where one of the suspects sent a text to a San Francisco male escort service asking, “How much per hour? Are you free in an hour?’” With a reply that read: “$300 per hour” and that they were only available later that night.

At 5 p.m., one of the suspects got inside the home by pretending to be a delivery person and bounded the victim with duct tape and doused him with an unknown substance. Afterwards, he threatened to burn the victim’s home down, claiming that he worked for the “cartel.”

After over an hour at the victim’s residence, the suspect succeeded in robbing the victim of $13 million in cryptocurrency. When he got out of his binds, the victim discovered two unsolicited pizza boxes in front of his home.

Search warrants came forth, which were linked to the burner phones from an email address belonging to a career criminal in Washington State. That individual had a new criminal charge filed in Washington State just two days after the San Francisco robbery.

As of Wednesday, February 4, 2026, there have not been any arrests made in the case, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are working with the local police to capture the suspect in the case.