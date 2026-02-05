BEVERLY HILLS—On February 4, brought news of more restaurant closings. The new closures add to a list of 100 restaurants that closed in the area in 2025. The reasons for the closures were not all disclosed to the public. Some indicated high operating costs as a contributing factor.

Please note that some of the closure dates were just recently updated on the websites and may not be completely accurate. For example, Walters Café in Beverly hills lists a closing date of April 30, 2026. Public information lists April 30, 2024. The following heartfelt message on the website was posted on their website.

“After over 75 years, Walter’s Cafe will be closing at the end of April. We would like to express our sincere gratitude that we were able to be part of the Beverly Hills community for all these years. Thank you for allowing us to be part of your family, as we have seen so many families grow up here. Thank you for making us your “home away from home.” We cherish the friendships we’ve made and the lifelong memories. —Staff at Walter’s Café”

Urasawa restaurant located at 2 Rodeo Drive was an exclusive, reservation only, 10-seat restaurant owned by renowned Japanese chef, Hiroyuki Urasawa. This restaurant was publicly noted as the second most expensive restaurant in the world for good reasons.

Hiroyuki Urasawa hand-selected everything he served including the fish. His meals could include up to 29 courses. The closing date listed is February 2026.

Ed Debevic’s Diner, located at 134 N. La Cienega Boulevard was a hit for entertainment. Reports indicate that the 50’s-style diner was not known for its good food, but for the atmosphere and antics of the staff instead. The closing date was listed for February 2026.

The Tokyo Table at 50 N. Cienega Boulevard, once referred to as, The Denny’s of Japanese Food by the Eater Los Angeles, was listed as closed in January 2026

II Fornaio, the Italian restaurant located at 301 N. Beverly Drive was known for their pizza, pasta, and happy hour. They permanently closed their doors on January 11, after serving the public for 45 years. They first opened in 1981.

The brothers at Sushi Kiyono faithfully served their Japanese cuisine customers for 27 years at 255 S. Beverly Blvd. A sign posted on their door noted their closing date on November 22, 2025. Online reports listed Sushi Kiyono officially closing in early February 2026.

Pascal on Beverly located at 200 S. Beverly Drive was updated online as permanently closed as of early January 2026. The famous bakery that served the public for decades had a reviewer on September 10, 2025, asking, “I wonder if this is the last we’ll see of that sexy Pascal?

Sprinkles Cupcakes including the iconic Cupcake ATM closed on December 31, 2025.