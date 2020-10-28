ARLINGTON,TX—For the first time in thirty two years, the iconic Los Angeles Dodgers have brought home baseball’s world championship. The Dodgers have captured their first World Series since 1988. The final score in this comeback victory was 3-1. The Dodgers bullpen was fantastic.

The Dodgers earned their Seventh World Series in franchise history, winning the series 4-2. The Rays made a huge mistake by taking out starter Blake Snell with the Rays up 1-0 until the 6th inning. Austin Barnes singled which prompted Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash to give Snell the hook.

Mookie Betts hit a double. Austin Barnes stole home on a wild pitch. Play of the game: Corey Seager hit a shot to the first baseman, who threw home late as Betts slid into home beating the throw, for what turned out to be the game winning run. Our bullpen was lights out, shutting out the Rays for the final 8 and 2/3rd of this game that will not be forgotten.

Julio Urias struck out Willy Adams’s with a 97 MPH fastball. Everyone in the bullpen was dominant. Urias entered the game in the seventh inning and did not allow a hit for the final eight outs pitching a shutout. The MVP of the series was Corey Seager. “It’s been fun to be a part of,” exclaimed the jubilant MVP.

Congratulations Los Angeles Dodgers-You earned it!