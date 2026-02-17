Solano County, CA – On the evening of Monday, February 16, 2026, a major vehicle collision resulted in moderate injuries to multiple patients who were transported to the hospital, according to NBC Bay Area.

The Fairfield Fire Department reports that the accident took place around 9:41 PM on westbound Highway 12 at the Solano County and Napa County line.

Fire officials responded to the scene after receiving reports of a serious crash along the westbound lanes. Emergency crews assessed several injured parties at the location and provided on-site medical care before arranging transport.

Authorities confirmed that all patients sustained moderate injuries and were taken to local hospitals for further evaluation and treatment. The total number of injured individuals has not been specified.

As part of the emergency response and scene management, westbound Highway 12 was closed for a period of time to allow first responders to assist victims and clear the roadway.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

