SAN FRANCISCO—A male was shot on June 14 in the South Beach area at South Park Street and Jack London Alley. The San Francisco Police Officers Association said in a Twitter post that shooting victims are up 172 percent as of last week in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Police Department responded to an incident report at approximately 11:28 a.m. of gunshots being heard and a person who was shot, according to the Citizen App. Authorities confirmed that a person had been shot upon arrival to the scene.

Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to the hospital for further treatment and police requested additional units to the scene. Police described the suspect as a thin 20 to 25-year-old male wearing a blue and black jacket, black shirt, and black pants.

The SFPOA president, Tony Montoya, said burglaries, homicides, and shootings are rising in numbers, according to a news release. There have been 14 burglary and four robbery incidents between May 24 and May 30, according to the SFPD Southern Station Newsletter.

The San Francisco Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 as the incident is under investigation. No further information has been released by the SFPD regarding the suspect or the victim in this shooting.