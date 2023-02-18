SAN FRANCISCO—Darron Price, 53, who is accused of being responsible for a deadly home explosion that occurred in the Sunset District on February 9, is being released from jail and will be placed under strict house arrest with an electronic monitor. A judge came to this decision on Friday, February 17.

The Judge, Victor Hwang, said that the accused did not act with malice or intent to harm others, just negligence. Price is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing a controlled substance, four counts of reckless burning, two counts of child endangerment and one count of elder abuse. He has not entered a plea as of yet and his arraignment has been postponed for February 24.

Prosecutors fought to deny the possibility of bail for Price arguing that he was a flight risk due to his dual-citizenship status in both the United States and Australia.

The Public Defender argued that Price is suffering from the loss he experienced as a result of the explosion. He was seen in court crying and visibly upset.

His wife, Rita Price, 51, died in this explosion and her caregiver was severely injured. Price worked as a contractor flipping houses and met his wife who was a kitchen designer. They had been married for eight years.

She had a stroke or brain aneurysm years ago that impacted the left side of her body, which is why she was in a wheelchair and could not escape the flames. The caregiver is still in the hospital being treated for severe burns. Neighboring homes where the explosion occurred have been red-tagged and deemed uninhabitable.

“We’re really relieved that Mr. Price is going to be released,” said Sierra Villaran, Deputy Public Defender. “We are relieved that he will be out of custody. That he can start participating in the arrangements for the funeral for his wife and also be connected with his children and support them at this time.”

According to investigators, the fumes from his home’s dryer likely ignited the butane tanks and other materials used for illegal hash oil manufacturing. Court documents revealed on Thursday, February 16, indicated that Price “used a volatile solvent to chemically extract concentrated cannabis within 300 feet of an occupied residence.”

Since Price’s home was destroyed by the fire, he has 15 days to find a home approved by the department. The judge said the conditions for Price’s release are strict. Law enforcement can search Price, his car, electronic devices, and residence at any time.

Price will also be allowed to see and speak with his teenage kids as long as they do not speak about the explosion.