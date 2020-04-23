SAN FRANCISCO─The San Francisco Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting that transpired on Tuesday, April 21, after a suspect armed with a knife was shot by authorities. The SFPD responded to a call on the 500 block of Jones Street about a suspect with a knife at 6:36 a.m. Upon arriving on the scene, officers made contact with the armed subject.

A foot pursuit transpired where the suspect ran inside a building on the 300 block of Ellis Street and barricaded himself. The SFPD Tactical Unit and the Crisis/Hostage Negotiation Team arrived on the scene to assist with resolving the incident peacefully. At approximately 9:24 p.m., the barricaded suspect was taken into custody by members of the SFPD Tactical Unit. He was given medical treatment and evaluated at a local hospital. It was later determined that the suspect was not struck by gunfire. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The release of the suspect’s identity and charges are being withheld at this time pending further investigation. The incident is being investigated by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, the San Francisco Police Department Investigative Services Division (ISD), the SFPD Internal Affairs Division (IAD), and the Department of Police Accountability (DPA).

Anyone with details about this incident is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available. As part of SFPD’s commitment to transparency and accountability, a town hall meeting regarding this officer-involved shooting will be held within 10 days.

Written By Casey Jacobs