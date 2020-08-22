SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Monday, August 17, at a bus stop in North Seattle.

At almost 10 p.m., detectives responded to the report of a shooting at N. 46th and Aurora Avenue North and found a man who was shot on the sidewalk of a bus stop. Witnesses told investigators that he was in an argument with a male just before the shots were fired. After the officers and the Seattle Fire Department performed CPR and other life-saving measures to the victim when they arrived at the scene, the man was declared deceased.

According to a release from the SPD, the suspect fled the location on foot. They searched the area with the help of deputies from the King County Sheriff’s Office and with a K-9 unit, but could not locate him.

This remains an active case of the detectives from Homicide and CSI who processed the scene and started their investigation.

People who have any information on the shooting are asked to call the Violet Crimes tip line of Seattle at (206) 233-5000.