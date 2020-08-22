CHICAGO—Chicago judges are freeing more violent-crime suspects on electronic monitoring as crime soars.

According to the Chicago Times, more than 3,330 people in Cook County are free and are being monitored electronically. That is an increase of 1130 inmates compared to August of last year. As of August 9, 43 people facing murder charges are enrolled in Cook County’s electronic monitoring program, as well as an additional 160 people facing charges of robbery, and 1000 people being charged with illegal gun possession, according to data from the Chicago Sun-Times.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has repeatedly denied the claims that the people released on bail are responsible for Chicago’s recent and drastic increase in crime, stating that there was a total of 26 repeat offenders out of the 1800 arrested, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Despite the rising crime rates and the violent-crime suspects released on parole, the Chicago Police Department has implemented “several strategies” to “protect neighborhood businesses and commercial corridors”, according to an announcement on Twitter. According to the Tweet, some of these strategies include:

“1.) Rapid and agile resources deployment, 2.) Strong community partnership, 3.) Enhanced use of technology and data analytics, 4.) Robust legal actions, 5.) Integrated and faster approach to geographic lockdowns.”.

People placed on electronic monitoring are typically required to stay at home, similar to house arrest, but some exceptions can be made to venture into public, according to Chicago police. On August 18, the Chicago Sheriff’s Office announced that they will transition from radio frequency monitoring to GPS bracelets, which will allow messages to be sent to the person wearing it, and will allow the police to trace the individual, according to a description on the Sheriff’s Office website.