SAN FRANCISCO—The victim of a shooting reported at 3:22 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, in the area of the intersection of Fourth and Mission Street, was identified as 21-year-old Frank Beltran by the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office.

Beltran was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, but died shortly after. After a manhunt that led to the closure of several blocks of Mission Street traffic, as well as the Fifth & Mission/Yerba Buena Parking Garage, authorities tracked down and arrested Jose Alvarez, 23.

Alvarez was booked on murder and suspicion of being a prohibited person caring a loaded firearm. He is currently being held on probation the San Francisco Chronicle.

According to San Francisco Police Department Compstat crime reports, there have been 22 homicides in the city since January 2020 thru June 2020.