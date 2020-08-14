CHICAGO, IL—On Monday, August 10, a 55-year-old woman and her 20-year-old daughter were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The daughter survived. The suspect, Edgar Roman has been arrested.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in the first block of East Hubbard Street at 10:30 p.m. on August 10. An SUV hit a woman and her daughter while they were waiting for crossing the street. The woman was dragged half a block by the vehicle.

The daughter was transported to Northwestern Hospital. She is currently in good condition. The deceased victim was later identified as Zoraleigh Ryan, 55, from Arizona.

A witness told ABC7 that he saw the suspect’s vehicle hit the victims, take off then return to strike one of the victims a second time.

Police say the officers nearby the scene were trying to stop the driver, who sped up and ended crashing into Merchandise Mart Plaza.

Authorities noted a man of interest later came to the Chicago 17th District police station which is in Albany Park. He told the officers that he was a victim of a carjacking. Officers took him to ask questions. They later found out Roman was the suspect who struck the two women in River North.

He is facing charges that include murder, the Cook County Sheriff’s website, noted that a court date for Roman has been set for September 1. His bond has been set at $2,000,000.