SAN FRANCISCO—A man was shot and killed on Saturday, January 28, in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill District at around 8:20 p.m.

Officers responded to a call about a suspected shooter at the 700 block of Missouri Street. When they arrived they were unable to find a victim but later discovered that the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. The victim later succumbed to his gunshot wounds and his name is being withheld. All that is known is that he was 44 years of age and from the Dublin area.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.





