PORTLAND—Marquise Love, accused of assaulting a man at a Portland protest, turned himself in on the morning of Friday, August 21.

Detectives and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office coordinated with his attorney the morning before his arrest.

Love, 25, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on felony charges of second-degree assault, riot, and coercion. His bail is set at $260,000 on the top count of assault.

Love was the aggressor in a violent assault on Sunday, August 16, in which he kicked a man unconscious at a Black Lives Matter protest. The protest was declared a riot by the Portland Police Department (PPD). Videos of the attack posted on Twitter went viral.

The victim, Adam Haner, 39, is recovering from injuries at home along with girlfriend Tammie Martin, who was also attacked. A GoFundMe set up by Haner’s brother has surpassed its $120,000 goal.

Portland Police say they have also identified a witness to the attack thanks to numerous tips sent in by the public.

PPD Chief Chuck Lovell said, “I am pleased the suspect in this case turned himself in and appreciate all of the efforts to facilitate this safe resolution. Thank you to all of the members of the public who have provided information and tips to our investigators. Your assistance is very much appreciated.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler commented on the arrest.

We continue to support non-violent protest activity and condemn violence in all forms. Those who enact criminal activity will be held accountable.https://t.co/0ZZnDIEnPT — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 21, 2020

The viral video posted by @FromKalen on Twitter shows Love’s assault right before the 29th minute.