SAN FRANCISCO—Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on Sunday, April 19. The film was partially shot in San Francisco and the city is featured heavily in the first teaser for the movie.

The film shut down production back in March 2020, while filming was taking place in Australia due to the pandemic. Production resumed on August 2, 2020 and the production team received the ok to film in San Francisco on October 20, 2020. The film made Cinelease Studios in Treasure Island its headquarters while shooting several scenes throughout the city. The Fairmont Hotel on Mason St., Ghirardelli Square, and the Stockton St. can be seen in the trailer, as the main characters drive around in the #1 California line Muni bus. A fight scene can be seen taking place in the bus as well.

The movie is the first Marvel movie to star an Asian actor in a lead role with Simu Liu playing the title character of Shang-Chi, the trailer currently holds 11,209,738 views on YouTube since its release. The film is set to premiere on September 3, 2021 and is the fourth Marvel movie to be shot in San Francisco and third from Marvel Studios.