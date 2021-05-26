SAN FRANCISCO — At 6:34 a.m. on May 26, a mass shooting occurred resulting in the death of eight victims and one male suspect at the Valley of Transportation and Authority building.

Santa Clara County Communications Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding gun shots near the area of 101 West Younger Avenue in San Jose, said Deputy Russell Davis from the Santa Clara County Sheriff Department in a press conference. Deputies arrived on scene and determined multiple victims were shot and injured.

“We have all the resources out here from city county and federal agencies out here including the FBI and the DA and Homeland Security out here to assist with this investigation,” said Russell. “I want to put out our condolences to the victims and family members from this incident this is a tragic and ongoing investigation that we’re dealing with right now.”

Active shooter protocol was initiated through the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and through the Santa Clara County. Multiple agencies assisted with this incident including fire departments who initiated a rescue force.

“We received information that there were explosive devices that are located inside the building, that being said, we activated our bomb squad which is currently out on scene,” said Russell in a press conference. “The biggest thing we want to ensure is public safety for our community out there and right now public safety is assured at this point.”

VTA President, Glenn Hendricks, said the event happened on the VTA Light Rail Yard, but did not happen in the operations control.

“A horrible tragedy has happened today, and our thoughts and love go out to the VTA family, the organization, and what they had to go through,” said Hendricks in a press conference.

A reunification center will be located at 70 West Heading in the city of San Jose in the Isaac Newton Auditorium for family members seeking any information about the incident. Anyone with details regarding the shooting is being asked to call the Santa Clara Communications line at (408)299-2311.