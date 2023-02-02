SAN FRANCISCO—On January 12, the San Francisco Police Department reported that Maxwell George Maltzman was reported missing after last being seen at his residence on the 900 block of Sutter Street on January 6 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The SFPD reported that on January 23, Maltzman was found deceased in San Francisco’s Bayview District. The San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating. A cause of death has not yet been released for Maltzman.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.