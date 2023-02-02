SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate the person(s) responsible for a fatal shooting that occurred on January 31 in the Bayview District. The SFPD reported at approximately 7:21 a.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the 100 block of Hester Avenue on a report of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound inside a parked vehicle. Officers summoned medical personnel to the scene. The SFPD Homicide Detail took over the investigation. The name of the victim and his age has not been disclosed to the public.

Anyone with details regarding the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.