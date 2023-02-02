SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a murder that occurred in the Bayview District on January 28. The SFPD reported at approximately 8:19 p.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the 700 block of Missouri Street regarding a shot spotter activation.

Officers searched the area and were unable to locate any victims at the scene. At 8:29 p.m., dispatch advised officers that a victim was transported to a local hospital suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Despite the life-saving efforts of the medical staff, the 44-year-old male from Dublin, CA died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has not been disclosed to the public.

The investigation determined that the victim was shot on the 700 block of Missouri Street. The SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Anyone with details regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.