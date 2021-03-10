SAN FRANCISCO — On Tuesday, March 9, San Francisco Mayor London Breed nominated Carol Isen to become Director of the Department of Human Resources.

Isen currently serves as the department’s Acting Director, a position she has held since October 2020.

Mayor Breed, in a March 9 tweet, called Isen “the right person for the job” and noted that Isen “navigated the [coronavirus] pandemic while activating Disaster Service Workers and coordinating with departments and unions on vaccinations.”

Isen called it an “honor” working as Acting Director of the Human Resources Department and said it “will continue to be my honor to serve as the permanent director,” stated the news release by the Mayor’s office on March 9.

In addition, Isen said she looks forward to working with the Breed, “Board of Supervisors, elected officials, department heads, our partners from organized labor and our employees to take the bold action necessary to grow our relationships with the community, expand our partnerships with departments and to ensure improved culture, fairness, consistency, and excellence in human resources for all city employees.”

In 1982, Isen graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor’s degree in Residential College and received a Master’s degree in City and Regional Planning from the University of California, Berkeley in 1988, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Some of her prior experience include serving as Associate Director of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE), a position she has held for nearly two decades. Isen was also a Chief Labor Relations Officer at the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), which she did for three years.

Isen must be confirmed by the Board of Supervisors.