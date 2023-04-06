SAN FRANCISCO—A 33-year-old woman who went missing before she was scheduled to board a cruise has been found, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed.

Authorities received an anonymous report on Monday, April 3, that Alaina Marie Adams was missing. Adams does not live in California and is originally from Utah. She was preparing to board the Celebrity Solstice Cruise ship that was docked at Pier 27 at 5 p.m. on April 3.

It remains unclear whether Adams already boarded the 7-day cruise liner from its original destination in Los Angeles or was joining the cruise from San Francisco.

According Adams social media, she appears to have at least one daughter but it remains unclear whether she was with her at the time of her disappearance.

On Wednesday, April 6, Adams was found on the 1200 block of Columbus Street and in good health, authorities indicated. Investigators do not suspect foul play in the incident.